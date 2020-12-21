South Bay Pentecostal Church awaits ruling on Federal District Court Hearing

SAN DIEGO (KUS) – Los Angeles County health officials announced Saturday they had modified their health orders to comply with recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings calling for places of worship to be allowed to have outdoor and indoor services, with appropriate health safety precautions.

The ruling could have implications in San Diego County. Bishop Art Hodges from South Bay Pentecostal Church joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss worship amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church is currently awaiting a ruling on their Fed Dist Court hearing South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom (2020).