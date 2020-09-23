South Bay Pentecostal Church reacts to staying in red tier

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Bishop Art Hodges from South Bay Pentecostal Church joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss California’s COVID-19 restrictions.

San Diego County will remain in the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Despite the good news about remaining in the red tier, the county is hovering on the brink of being downgraded. State rules require a county be above one of the two metrics — daily case rate by population and positive test rate — for two consecutive weeks before it can be moved.

To move down to less restrictive tiers, both of those metrics must be below state guidelines for two consecutive weeks. Should the county be placed in the purple tier, it would have to wait a minimum of three weeks before moving back to less restrictive tiers.

South Bay United Pentecostal Church sought an injunction in May to block Gov. Gavin Newsom’s order to temporarily stop in-person church services before the state started the tier system.