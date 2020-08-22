South Bay student writes New York Times Op-Ed detailing his struggles with distance learning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A straight-A, South Bay student from Bonita Vista High School has written a New York Times Op-Ed piece detailing his struggles with distance learning.

Isaac Lozano is a senior who says he struggles with internet connectivity issues and having to share a room with his two brothers…all while both of his parents continue to work.

However, he says that losing family members to the coronavirus is much worse. Lozano’s uncle has just passed away from the virus.

Lozano joined KUSI to talk more about the New York Times article where he detailed it all.

Since the article came out, he has received an internship opportunity from a congressional candidate and has been contacted by a magazine.