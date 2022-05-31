South Bay Union School District reintroduces mask mandates for students and staff





SOUTH BAY (KUSI) – Over two years since the coronavirus pandemic began, and mask mandates are back for one San Diego County School District.

Out of precaution, and following the science, the South Bay Union School District has once again started forcing their students to wear masks in all settings.

Young, healthy children have essentially zero risk to the coronavirus, but the school district is following through with the plan anyway.

The district sent an email to parents over the weekend, informing them that mask mandates would be enforced Tuesday morning. District Superintendent, Jose Espinoza, blamed the San Diego County COVID Case Rate Dashboard for putting there zip codes in the so-called “Red Tier.”

Espinoza’s email to parents read, “Starting Tuesday, May 31, masks will be required for all staff and students in all settings through the end of the school year. This includes during promotion ceremonies and other year-end events. All other mitigation strategies (e.g., frequent hand washing) will remain in effect.”

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was in Imperial Beach where students were arriving to campus with their masks on once again.

South Bay Superintendent Jose Espinoza can be reached at jespinoza@sbusd.org.

