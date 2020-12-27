South Bay United Pentecostal Church seeks Ninth Circuit Court intervention

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Attorneys from the Thomas More Society filed an Urgent Motion for an Injunction Pending Appeal with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on December 22, 2020, asking the federal court to allow South Bay United Pentecostal Church.

The church in Chula Vista, California, has been fighting for the right to hold unrestricted indoor worship.

“It was for this reason,” explained Charles LiMandri, partner at LiMandri & Jonna LLP, and Special Counsel for the Thomas More Society, “that the Ninth Circuit – following the Supreme Court’s recent rulings in Harvest Rock Church v. Newsom and Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo remanded the South Bay matter to the district court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit on Wednesday ruled 2 to 1 against Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church, which on Tuesday moved for an emergency injunction against the governor’s guidelines.

Paul Jonna joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the case.

The region faces the worst COVID-19 surge it has yet seen. As of Saturday, ICU bed availability in Southern California remained at 0%, according to state data.