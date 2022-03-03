South Bay Youth to lead Chula Vista mayoral candidates forum live and in person

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voters will hear from six candidates before June Primary Election, hosted by South Bay Youth 4 Change, IPS, and Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce.

The event is free, in person and open to Chula Vista residents who register online.

Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chula Vista Presbyterian Church auditorium, 940 Hilltop Drive in Chula Vista.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out previewing candidates, Zaneta Encarnacion and John McCann, before the forum