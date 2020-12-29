South Bay’s Reality Sailing Adventure nonprofit program robbed of new equipment

SOUTH BAY (KUSI) – The Reality Sailing Adventure nonprofit program in San Diego’s South Bay helps young people learn and practice ocean safety.

But despite their good intentions, they were the target of burglars who stole thousands of dollars of new gear and equipment.

The thieves stole a variety of things including radio equipment, paddle boards, a Go Pro camera, scuba diving gear and one new sail.

The sailing program director, Jose Manuel Moreno, told KUSI News, “instead of taking a step forward, we are taking a few steps back.”

The nonprofit program runs entirely on donations, and they are hoping the San Diego community can help them replace their stolen items.