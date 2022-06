South California Purple perform live on KUSI’s patio

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On “Good Morning San Diego” KUSI’s Jason Austell and Kacey McKinnon talked with Chicago Tribute band, South California Purples about their love of music and the reason behind their name as they performed live on KUSI’s patio.

For more information about the band visit www.southcaliforniapurples.com