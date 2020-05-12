South County Economic Development Council names new CEO, Jim O’Callaghan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – South County Economic Development Council (South County EDC) announced it has named James O’Callaghan as the organization’s new chief executive officer and president, succeeding 15-year President and CEO Cindy Gompper-Graves.

O’Callaghan served as Executive Director at the West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board and before that served as President and CEO of two Chambers of Commerce from 2012 to 2018.

“The Board of Directors is excited to welcome James O’Callaghan to South County EDC,” said Bob Penner, South County EDC Board Chair. “We are confident he is equipped and properly positioned to take on this important role.”

“I’ve moved around many times in my life, and San Diego always had a special place in my heart,” said O’Callaghan. “South San Diego County holds countless opportunities for growth and economic development that are difficult to find in other parts of the region. I am excited to take on this new role and hope to serve this community adequately and continue to bring positive changes in the near future.”

O’Callaghan will report to the South County EDC Board of Directors and will assume responsibility for all areas of the organization’s programs and activities, including managing a team of 3 full-time staff, plus a dedicated cohort of capable interns, and an operating budget of approximately $750,000.

He will be the leading advocate for the region, forging innovative partnerships with private and public sector stakeholders, working closely with elected officials, attracting and retaining business, nurturing bi-national business growth, and backing key initiatives to move our region forward.

For more information on South County EDC, visit www.SouthCountyEDC.com or email scedc@southcountyedc.com.