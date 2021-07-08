South Mission Beach floods from ruptured water line

SOUTH MISSION BEACH (KUSI) – A ruptured water line in an alley flooded a section of South Mission Beach this afternoon.

The broken pipeline began inundating the access road off the 2700 block of Bayside Lane about 4 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The overflow submerged parts of nearby Mission Boulevard along with adjacent sidewalks and parts of other alleys. No structural flooding was

immediately reported.

Utility crews had the overflow under control by late afternoon, city spokesman Arian Collins said.

“Crews have not yet determined the number of customers affected, and the cause of the break is not yet known,” Collins said shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Repair personnel expected to have repairs to the pipeline completed and water service fully restored to the neighborhood by 2 a.m. Thursday.