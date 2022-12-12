Southern border passes 2020 migrant total in under three months

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Within the first two and a half months of Fiscal Year 2023, which began in October, half a million migrants will have crossed the southern border.

Roughly 156,00 have been expelled under Title 42, a protocol implemented by the Trump Admin. during the pandemic.

Title 42 is set to expire within weeks, and migrants have begin to huddle at the Tijuana border waiting for the restriction to drop.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney with the details.