Southern California Rental Housing Association files lawsuit against San Diego County Board of Supervisors

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An association of rental owners has filed a lawsuit against San Diego County and its Board of Supervisors over an ordinance passed that temporarily restricts the ability of county landlords to evict residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southern California Rental Housing Association seeks an injunction preventing the county from implementing or enforcing the ordinance passed May 4th through a 3-to-2 Board of Supervisors vote.

“Litigation is not a decision the Association came to lightly,” says Lucinda Lilley, SCRHA President. “However, this ordinance is alarming and harms housing providers who have already carried a very large part of the pandemic burden. It strips away the tools housing providers need to keep residents, properties, and employees safe. It forces good tenants to live through nuisances or move. Property owners will not be able to move into their own homes or move in immediate family members who may be facing financial hardship. In passing this law, the three members of the Board who voted in favor have chosen one segment of the population over another and shown that they don’t value the people who choose to provide much needed housing in the region.”