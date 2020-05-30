Southern California school officials calling for more funding to reopen safely

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Superintendents from the San Diego Unified and the Los Angeles Unified School District outlined in a letter what must be done for schools to reopen in the fall.

“We know how important it is to be in school, but we are in the middle of a global pandemic and the safety and security of our students will always come first,” said Superintendent Cindy Marten.

Superintendent Austin Beutner of LA Unified School District and San Diego Unified Superintendent Marten said in a joint statement that more money will be needed to fulfill health guidelines not less.

“When we saw the budget cuts proposed in May we realized it was a recipe for more distance and less learning we wanted to just simply say we’re not satisfied with that formula,” Marten said.

While steps are being taken in the right direction like the governor offering emergency aid to make up for the deficit in proposed cuts, the funding is needed for additional staff and supplies.

Vice President of the school board Richard Barrera says a budget proposal passed in Sacramento removed some of the cuts made to education, but money will be needed from outside the state to ensure it covers costs of plans to keep children safe when they return.

“The federal government is going to have to step up,” Barrera said. “They have come in to support some of the largest companies in the country, we think that’s important but they need to recognize right now, for our parents to get back to work, for our society to reopen, our school needs to reopen.”