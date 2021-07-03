Southern California travel outlook for holiday weekend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Auto Club projects 3.3 million Southern California residents will travel 50 miles or more from home from this Thursday to next Monday

Corporate Communications & Programs Manager Doug Shupe joined Good Evening San Diego and said travel has increased by 46% from last year and down only 5.6% from 4th of July in 2019

Most travelers, 2.8 million, will take a road trip. AAA expects to rescue more than 112,000 stranded drivers during the 5-day travel period (Thursday to Monday), mostly due to dead batteries and flat tires

Top road trip destinations for SoCal residents are Las Vegas, San Diego, Zion/Bryce Canyon National Parks, Grand Canyon National Park, Yosemite National Park and the top air destination according to AAA for SoCal residents is Hawaii.