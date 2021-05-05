Southern Fire now 90% contained after burning 5,366 acres east of Julian

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Southern Fire, which burned 5,366 acres in Shelter Valley east of Julian, was 90% contained today, authorities said.

The burn area was reported at 5,318 acres with 80% containment Tuesday evening, according to Cal Fire. Evacuation orders for Butterfield Ranch and the surrounding community were lifted Monday afternoon.

The brush fire was reported about 5:15 p.m. Saturday off the 14900 block of Great Southern Overland Stage Route. Within 90 minutes, it had spread to about 1,200 acres, leveled three structures and forced the evacuation of roughly 500 residents from Butterfield Ranch Campground to Agua Caliente Campground.

Overnight, the American Red Cross helped 32 evacuees with meals and emergency lodging in hotel rooms. By Sunday afternoon, that number had increased to 70.

No injuries have been reported.

The San Diego Humane Society supported the county Department of Animal Services with evacuations of pets and livestock — including rabbits, goats, a donkey, horses and chickens — on Saturday night.

Road closures along county Highway S-2 were also lifted Monday afternoon.