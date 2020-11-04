Southwest takes off with daily, nonstop flights from San Diego to Honolulu

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting Wednesday, Southwest Airlines is providing daily, nonstop service from San Diego International Airport to Honolulu.

The inaugural flight departed at 8 a.m. from San Diego to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii.

“We’ve been anticipating this route for many months and welcome Southwest’s new daily service to Honolulu,” San Diego County Regional Airport Authority President and CEO Kimberly Becker said.

“There has always been high demand for leisure travel to both San Diego and Honolulu and, with a military presence in each city, a desire to visit friends and family,” she said. “We appreciate Southwest’s continued investment in our city as they add Hawaii to their expanding list of nonstop markets from San Diego.”

Though Wednesday marked Southwest’s first daily flight from San Diego to Honolulu, Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines also offer service from the airport to Honolulu.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers flying to Hawaii were advised to review the state’s travel policy, which includes pre-travel testing program, the Mandatory State of Hawaii Travel and Health Form, and temperature screening upon arrival. It can be viewed at https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/.