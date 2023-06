Southwestern College and Chula Vista advance four-year university plans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A long-sought university to serve the South Bay is a step closer to reality.

Today, the City of Chula Vista announced a partnership with Southwestern College that advances the goal of a four-year campus in Chula Vista.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman details the project, and later on “Good Evening San Diego”, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina to discuss the city’s plans.