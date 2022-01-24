Southwestern College announces that virtual classes will be extended through Feb. 25

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Southwestern College leaders announced Monday the majority of the institution’s courses and all student services have been moved to virtual through Feb. 25 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courses and activities exempt from the delayed in-person start date include public safety, allied health, performing arts, athletics and classes at the Crown Cove Aquatic Center. All college campuses will be closed to in-person appointments.

“As a community and institution, our mission has been to always create the safest environment for everyone who comes onto one of our campuses,” said Mark Sanchez, president and superintendent of Southwestern College. “The health of our campus community is our highest priority. We will continue to make operational decisions based on science, local public health data, guidance from public health experts and feedback from our campus community.

Students needing student services can use SWC’s virtual welcome center, www.swccd.edu/student-support/virtual-welcome-center.aspx. In-person instruction will resume Feb. 28 unless noted otherwise, according to a statement from the college.

“Our employees and students have continuously shown resilience and perseverance in continuing their work and educational journeys despite the challenges that we’ve experienced during the pandemic,” Sanchez said. “The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and it continues to upend many of our lives. However, it will not deter us in our mission to provide exceptional education and services to our students and our region.”

In addition to the four weeks of virtual instruction, all college employees and in-person students will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they become eligible unless they have qualified for a religious or medical exemption. More information about booster requirements and submission will follow in coming days.