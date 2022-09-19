Southwestern College celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Southwestern College is celebrating San Diego’s rich Hispanic history during Hispanic Heritage Month through various events and initiatives.

Dr. Mark Sanchez, President and Superintendent of Southwestern College, has spearheaded a number of initiatives on campus, including permanently waiving facility rental fees to members of the Kumeyaay Nation who have historically called the San Diego region their home. He also certified an academic partnership with the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California (UABC) in Tijuana, California, which included an initiative to allow low-income UABC students to attend Southwestern College while paying in-state tuition.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by Dr. Mark Sanchez to discuss what Hispanic Heritage Month looks like this year at Southwestern College.