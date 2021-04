Southwestern College holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Southwestern College on Friday.

A limited number of Pfizer vaccines were available to all people ages 16 and above, and were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

No appointment is necessary, but those receiving vaccines lived in certain zip codes.

One day after eligibility greatly increased, County has a pop-up vaccination clinic at Southwestern College. No appt necessary, but Is specific to certain zip codes. First come, first served for 250 doses. First people in line got here at 2 30 am pic.twitter.com/V47tobApkj — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) April 16, 2021