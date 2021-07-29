Southwestern College launches career training for in-demand job market

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Southwestern College launches a series of Career Training classes to uplift students’ career paths. The specialized training classes will offer students hands-on experience and essential skills to succeed in their prospective career paths that are expected to rise in demand over the next few years.

Southwestern College aims to provide impactful specialized classes to support its students to thrive in our current recovering economy. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job occupations in computer and information technology are projected to grow 11% from 2019 to 2029 with an addition to 521,200 jobs into the market.

For firefighters, employment is expected to grow 6% from 2019 to 2029.

Through these specialized classes, students from diverse backgrounds will be professionally equipped and uplifted through all the certification and training progress and achieve their professional goals.

As part of the career training class starting this fall, the following programs will be available for students:

• Drone Technology and Applications program:

This first in-person class prepares students for careers in unmanned aircrafts systems. According to the Drone Industry Insights, the global market for drone technologies is expected to reach $43.1 billion.

Students can enroll in Southwestern College’s non-credit program to take their first two classes for free and then complete credit courses to earn a certificate recognized by the industry.

• Cyber Security program:

This 32-unit program that equips students with an additional internship requirement aims to prepare the upcoming cybersecurity specialists to the essential workforce and education development programs using the California Cybersecurity Career Education Pipeline and Pathway Project (CCCEPPP).

• Fire Science Technology program:

Students will have the opportunity to practice fire technology, fire service and fire protection field as they prepare for entry-level hiring examinations. As the new Public Safety Training Center opens this fall, students will be highly prepared to work in stressful environments and demonstrate proficiency in multi-faceted communication scenarios.