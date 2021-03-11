Southwestern College launches reopening plan, bringing essential students and faculty back





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Southwestern College has launched a phased reopening plan based on statewide and county tiers, focusing in on South County COVID-19 data.

SWC’s reopening plan is broken down into four phased re-openings:

• Phase One (purple): Essential Campus Adjusted Case Rate > 7.0

• Phase Two (red): Priority Campus Adjusted Case Rate 4.0-7.0

• Phase Three (orange): Tiered Return Adjusted Case Rate 1.0-3.9

• Phase Four (yellow): Full Return Adjusted Case Rate < 1.0

Currently, SWC is in Phase One of Phase Four.

The college currently has Essential Campus, meaning the rest of the student and faculty population are operating online except for their approved operations, which include:

Public safety courses

Allied health courses

Essential on-campus employees

Drive-through events and student services such as resource giveaways, bookstore pick-ups, etc.

Safe parking lot leasing such as drive-through events.

Zaneta Encarnacion, MPA, at Southwestern College joined KUSI to discuss the new reopening plan.