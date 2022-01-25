Southwestern College makes majority of courses virtual through February 25

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the name of safety, Southwestern College has made a majority of their courses and all student services virtual to start the four weeks of virtual classes, which would end February 25th.

Citing Omicron, the President and Superintendent of Southwestern College, Dr. Mark Sanchez, told KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego that even one student being hospitalized, or dying, is too much, that’s why they made the decision to move to virtual learning to start the 2022 Spring Semester.

Sanchez explained, “we have to make decisions based on the maximum safety based on the science and information that we have.”

Rudy responded asking about the students who have been fighting any of the various mental challenges as a result of their “safety” precautions, and Sanchez said they do take that into consideration as well.

Dr. Mark Sanchez went into more detail about why they are being so cautious live on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

​Official Southwestern College Statement on Commencement of Spring Semester With Four Weeks of Virtual Classes:

This week, Southwestern College announced that the majority of courses and all student services offered will move to virtual instruction and assistance through Feb. 25. Courses and activities exempt from this delayed in-person start date include public safety, allied health, performing arts and athletics, as well as classes at the Crown Cove Aquatic Center. All college campuses will be closed to in-person appointments. Students who seek assistance from student services can be found in Southwestern College’s virtual welcome center. All campus facilities will continue to adhere to Southwestern College’s health and safety guidelines. Return to in-person instruction will resume Feb. 28 unless noted otherwise. In addition to four weeks of temporary virtual instruction, Southwestern College employees and in-person students will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they become eligible unless they have qualified for a religious or medical exemption. More information will be communicated to the campus community about booster requirements and submission. Please consider the following statement from Dr. Mark Sanchez, president and superintendent of Southwestern College: “As a community and institution, our mission has been to always create the safest environment for everyone who comes onto one of our campuses. The health of our campus community is our highest priority. We will continue to make operational decisions based on science, local public health data, guidance from public health experts and feedback from our campus community. Our employees and students have continuously shown resilience and perseverance in continuing their work and educational journeys despite the challenges that we’ve experienced during the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic is not over and it continues to upend many of our lives. However, it will not deter us in our mission to provide exceptional education and services to our students and our region. If you have set an educational and personal goal for yourself, Southwestern College is ready to assist you. We have resources and support to help in the completion of your journey.”