Southwestern College’s head football coach, Ed Carberry, announces retirement

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ed Carberry, who won a pair of San Diego Section championships is retiring after 15 years as the head man at Southwestern College.

“I was lucky enough to hit the nail with a hammer for 45 years, and now I’m lucky enough to know the right time to get out,” said Carberry, who leaves with a 211-159-1 record in four stops as a head coach, including St. Anthony High in Long Beach and San Jacinto College.

Carberry says, “I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to relax and travel with my wife (former high school and college administrator Dianna Carberry). We like going to storied baseball stadiums. We like going to college football rivalry games. Heck, we might even go river rafting.”

On “Good Morning San Diego”, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Ed Carberry about his career as a football coach and what he looks forward to in retirement.