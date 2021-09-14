SpaceX launches 51 satellites into orbit from California

Watch Falcon 9 launch Starlink satellites to orbit → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https://t.co/nkoIE3DejS — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 14, 2021

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — SpaceX has launched 51 Starlink satellites into orbit from California.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday night and deployed the satellites.

The rocket’s reusable first stage successfully returned and set down on an oceangoing landing platform in the Pacific.

It has been used for multiple launches.

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years.