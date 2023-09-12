Speaker McCarthy announces impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden

WASHIGNTON D.C. (KUSI) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has directed Republican-led committees to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s controversial business dealings with foreign nations.

McCarthy’s announcement comes amid pressure from fellow Republican Congressmembers, and former President Donald Trump who has called on Republicans to fight “tough” against the Democrats.

McCarthy said the House Oversight Committee’s investigation so far has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office.

“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy, R-Calif., said outside the speaker’s office at the Capitol. “That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.”

McCarthy’s speech announcing the impeachment inquiry is below: