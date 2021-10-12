Speaker Pelosi adamantly defends giving IRS power to snoop on personal bank accounts

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke to reporters in Washington on Tuesday about what she is doing to get enough votes to pass the controversial ‘Build Back Better’ bill.

One of the most criticized aspects of the $3.5 trillion bill is a policy that gives the IRS power to snoop on Americans’ personal bank accounts.

A reporter asked Pelosi if she would get rid of this policy, if it meant getting more votes to pass the legislation, but Pelosi strongly disagreed, and adamantly defended it.

