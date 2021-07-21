Speaker Pelosi rejects allowing two Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

McCarthy is now denouncing the decision as “an egregious abuse of power.”

Pelosi on Wednesday refused two of McCarthy’s five picks to the panel, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who was tapped to head the panel, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Pelosi cited the “integrity” of the probe in refusing to accept those two close allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters walked through Capitol that day.

McCarthy then decided to pull all five of his selections for the special committee investigating the January 6 incident on Capitol Hill.

During a Wednesday press conference, Rep. Jim Jordan blasted the Democrats and Speaker Pelosi for continuing to ignore the important issues America is facing. Jordan strongly stated, “this has always been about politics…[Democrats] just wanna, be partisan. They just want to continue to attack the former president. They want to play their political game.”

Jordan also criticized the partisan panel altogether, “I don’t think they’re going to answer the fundamental question. The fundamental question of why wasn’t there a proper security presence at the Capitol that day. They’re not going to address that and only one person can address that question, only one, The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.”