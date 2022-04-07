Speaking to Ukrainian refugees as they enter the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees are awaiting asylum at the US-Mexico border in Tijuana.

Since Russia first invaded Ukraine, more than 2,000 Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in the United States.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Good Morning San Diego where she was able to speak to some of the refugees who were excited to finally arrive to safety in the United States of America.

Speaking to Ukrainian refugees as they enter the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. A young refugee named Roman, told KUSI he was excited to be in the country of freedom and democracy. He left Ukraine six days ago.https://t.co/28uStvwY2u — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 7, 2022