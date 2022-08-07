Special guest, Moji Austell joins KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh for high energy cardio workout
High energy cardio workout! (Perform each exercise for 50 seconds, 10 seconds break and repeat 2/3 times)
1. Tap downs
2. Punch & move, bob weave back
3. Lat high stepping and hold
4. Jump squat to alt lunges
5. Lat Touch down, hop & turn
6. S. leg push off & knee pull
7. Arm walking, plank jack
8. Rolly polly V sit hold