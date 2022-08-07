Special guest, Moji Austell joins KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh for high energy cardio workout

KUSI’s Fitness Expert, Cindy Whitmarsh demonstrates a high energy cardio workout with special guest, Moji Austell.

High energy cardio workout! (Perform each exercise for 50 seconds, 10 seconds break and repeat 2/3 times)

1. Tap downs

2. Punch & move, bob weave back

3. Lat high stepping and hold

4. Jump squat to alt lunges

5. Lat Touch down, hop & turn

6. S. leg push off & knee pull

7. Arm walking, plank jack

8. Rolly polly V sit hold