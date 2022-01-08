Special prayer vigil marks anniversary of missing Chula Vista mother’s disappearance

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Missing Chula Vista mother of three, Maya Millete, has still not been found one year after her disappearance.

Volunteers and searchers will hold a special prayer vigil on Saturday, marking the first anniversary of Maya’s disappearance.

Maya’s sister, Maricris Drouaillet, and Maya’s brother-in-law, Richard Drouaillet, and volunteer Norma Toothman, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss Saturday’s prayer vigil.

The vigil takes place at Chula Vista Community Park, located at 1060 Eastlake Parkway, beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m.

The vigil’s tentative schedule is as follows:

4 p.m. – Musical performance

4:30 p.m. – Prayer vigil

5:01 p.m. – Moment of silence

5:30 p.m. – Closing remarks by the Tabalanza Family