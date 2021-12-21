Special prayer vigil to mark the first year anniversary of Maya Millete’s disappearance





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A special prayer vigil to mark the first year anniversary of Maya Millete’s disappearance to take place next month, Saturday Jan. 8th.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s sister, and Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s brother in law, about the upcoming event to mark the tragic date that she went missing earlier this year.

Please share far and wide. Let’s show Maya’s family that we, the community, will always be here to support them!

The Vigil will be at Chula Vista Community Park 1060 Eastlake Parkway Chula Vista, CA 91915

Tentative schedule:

4:00 pm – Musical performance

4:30 pm – Prayer vigil

5:01 pm – Moment of silence

5:30pm – Closing remarks by the Tabalanza Family

