Special Report: Could Governor Gavin Newsom legalize prostitution in California?

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Crime is rising in San Diego, and prostitution is one of the crimes becoming more prevalent in our community.

Dalbergia Street near Main and Vesta, just West of where the I-5 and I-15 merge, has long been the popular spot for people soliciting sex, and for its proximity to the naval base.

SB 357, known as the Safer Streets For All Act, was signed by Governor Newsom and is strongly supported by a group looking to legalize prostitution in California. SB 357 was authored by State Senator Scott Weiner from San Francisco, who has authored and supported very controversial and unusual legislation before.

SB 357 limits police from taking action on people who are engaging in a transaction for sex work.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries has reported on the problem that is taking over San Diego’s Barrio Logan neighborhood, and now speaks with business owners and people of the area that is being taken over by sex workers.

