Special Report: Crossing the border for veterinarian care





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Almost eight-million households in California own at least one pet. Here in San Diego county, at least 52% of all households are home to a dog or cat. This has contributed to a booming vet business of more than $97 million per year globally. A business, much like medical care for humans, is now crossing over the border.

For most families who have a pet, the furry friend becomes a part of the family. And just like people, animals need routine care like teeth cleaning or vaccines. The average cost of owning a pet can range from 700 to over a thousand dollars per year, according to the ASPCA. That doesn’t include situations when your four-legged family member needs an operation.

That’s when Christy started searching the web and discovered Mexivet Express. Founded in august of 2018 by Anna Ghinski, who also had a large vet bill and needed to find a remedy.

Anna and her team of now eight employees transport pets from san Diego, LA and even Arizona over the border to vet clinics. They pick up a pet from the owners home, take it to one of their partner clinics in Tijuana, and then return the animal post procedure. The entire time, drivers keep in constant contact with the pet parent.

In order to cross the border smoothly, dogs are required to have proof of a current rabies vaccine. All updated shots are important – but anna says rabies is the most important. Cats don’t require any documentation.

Much like medical care for people, lower cost for rent, salaries, and insurance allows clinics in Mexico to charge 25 to 90 percent less than the going rate in California.