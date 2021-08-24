Special Report: Discussing SVPs in San Diego with Department of State Hospitals





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The issues that surround the placement of sexually violent predators all center on the actions of the California Department of State Hospitals.

They are the last stop before SVPs can petition the court for “conditional release” — and placement in communities.

For months, KUSI has been contacting the California Department of State Hospitals, asking a series of questions about sexually violent predator placements.

The director responded, but declined to be on camera.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in KUSI Studios with more details on the placement of sexually violent predators in neighborhoods.