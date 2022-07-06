Special Report: Family of Rebecca Zahau drops lawsuit against former Sheriff Bill Gore





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A major development in the death of Rebecca Zahau.

The Zahau familiy has now dropped their lawsuit against former San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore. Originally, they were suing to get documents they believe Gore was hiding, but now their attention turns to the medical examiner.

Zahau family attorney, Keith Greer, told KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries that they wanted to see documentation of why they couldn’t obtain Adam Shacknai’s phone records, since he was the key suspect. They also wanted the directions Sheriff Gore gave to the team who reviewed the evidence, but it doesn’t exist in written form.

The declaration from William Gore’s attorney reads, “I only provided my instructions orally/verbally, either in person or over the phone. Thus, my instructions do not exist in written form and have never existed in written form.”

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries broke down the latest in the ongoing sage on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.