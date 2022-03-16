Special Report: Former Marine now the focus of a global manhunt after police say he murdered girlfriend in 2016 (Part 1)





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A young woman from Arizona visiting San Diego with her boyfriend was found murdered five-and-a-half years ago.

Krystal Mitchell was 30 years old and had two young children.

An arrest warrant was issued for her boyfriend, a former Marine named Raymond McLeod.

McLeod is now the focus of an international manhunt led by the U.S. Marshall’s Office and the victim’s mother.