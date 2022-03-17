Special Report: Former Marine now the focus of a global manhunt after police say he murdered girlfriend in 2016 (Part 2)





Last time, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries told the story of the murder of an Arizona woman in 2016 in San Diego.

The situation has now turned into an international manhunt.

Much of this is due to the victim’s mother – a former police detective – who has been working on the most important case of her life – justice for Krystal Mitchell.

PART 1: Special Report: Former Marine now the focus of a global manhunt after police say he murdered girlfriend in 2016 (Part 1)