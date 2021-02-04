Special Report: Internet predators scamming people through dating apps

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Millions of people are using online dating or even dating apps to meet potential mates.

And right now – experts say at least one in every ten online dating profiles is fake.

In fact – dating apps have become the new hunting grounds for the number one scam in the world — the “romance scam” — costing more than 200 million dollars.

The most popular app on the market right now is Tinder, with more more than 57 million users around the world. The app is used in 190 countries and is available in 40 languages, which makes it the perfect platform for scammers.

If you have been scammed or potentially scammed – the DA says to report your story to the FBI Internet Crime Division here: https://www.Ic3.Gov

They have a data bank of pictures and cases shared around the world to help bring down these massive operations.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke to a couple of young men who are currently active on dating apps, and to San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, who shared her tips on dating online without getting scammed.