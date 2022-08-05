Special Report: Prostitution in California is operated like ‘modern day slavery’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In part two of this special report, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke with a Vice Squad Detective, Bill Margolis, about he saw first hand after more than three decades on the force.

Federal reports say there are roughly two million prostitutes in the United States, with California having three times the amount of Nevada, even though prostitution is legal in Nevada.

Margolis said these prostitutes are stuck in a situation that he called “modern day slavery.” Explaining, “I’ve worked a case involving a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old, both in juvenile hall for prostitution. And I was working with these young ladies to arrest their pimp. If they didn’t meet their quota that night, he would beat them with a coat hanger, or he’d put them in a bathtub filled with ice. And they couldn’t get out of the bathtub until all the ice was melted.”

This is just one of the many horrific stories that Margolis heard while working in the force as part of LAPD.

Now, law enforcement is severely limited on what they can do to prevent pimps from operating their prostitution rings with sex workers in broad daylight.

Specifically, SB 357, known as the Safer Streets For All Act, was signed by Governor Newsom and is strongly supported by a group looking to legalize prostitution in California. SB 357 was authored by State Senator Scott Weiner from San Francisco, who has authored and supported very controversial and unusual legislation before.

According to Margolis, “the average young lady out on the streets are doing 10 guys a day, 60 guys a week, 240 men a month, and over 3,000 a year.”

