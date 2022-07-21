Special Report: Prostitution taking over San Diego neighborhoods

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Crime is rising in San Diego, and prostitution is one of the crimes becoming more prevalent in our community.

Dalbergia Street near Main and Vesta, just West of where the I-5 and I-15 merge, has long been the popular spot for people soliciting sex.

Some of the Department of Justice’s top concerns and problems of street prostitution, including personal safety, spillover effect, economic, civil rights, moral & nuisance and public health.

KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries spoke to concerned locals in the area about the problem they say has now taken over their neighborhood.