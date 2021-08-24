Special Report: San Diegans Speak Out in Opposition to County’s COVID-19 Response

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – ReOpen San Diego, Let Them Breathe, and San Diego Rise Up joined forces with other members of the San Diego community and held a rally outside the County Board of Supervisors meeting to ask all businesses and government agencies not to request proof of vaccination as a condition of service or employment.

The community members and leaders were fired up, and to put it simply, directly called out the San Diego County Board of Supervisors for their overreaching rule, telling them to their face they have forgotten their oath to protect the constitution.

Some even called for Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and Dr. Wilma Wooten to resign.

KUSI News aired a Special Report Sunday on Good Morning San Diego highlighting the voices of outraged San Diegans.

