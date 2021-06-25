Speeding drivers will be targeted this weekend on San Diego highways





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is partnering with 11 other highway patrols, state patrols, and state police agencies for the Western States Traffic Safety Coalition traffic safety campaign, giving motorists “a dozen reasons not to speed.”

Excessive speed and unsafe driving are a threat to everyone on the roadway,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “The CHP and our allied state partners will be out in force this weekend with the common goal of saving lives through speed enforcement.”

The speed enforcement campaign follows a significant increase in speed-related incidents and traffic fatalities in 2020. In California last year, more than 500 people were killed and more than 57,000 others were injured in crashes caused by unsafe speed, according to CHP.

Officers also said they issued more than 28,000 speeding citations to motorists driving at least 100 miles per hour and 9,300 more during the first four months of 2021.

CHP officer Sal Castro joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the weekend event.