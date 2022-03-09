Spirit Airlines adds nonstop service between Oakland and San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Spirit Airlines will add nonstop service between Oakland and San Diego International Airport beginning May 25, officials announced Wednesday.

This is the first new route Spirit Airlines has added at SAN since 2017.

“We appreciate Spirit Airlines growing their service at SAN and providing another option for San Diegans to get to the Bay Area,” said Kimberly Becker, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority president and CEO.

Flights will operate between Metropolitan Oakland International Airport and San Diego once daily.

Spirit also offers year-round nonstop service from SAN to Las Vegas via Harry Reid International Airport and summer seasonal service to Dallas/Fort Worth via Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Houston via George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Chicago via Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Detroit via Detroit Metropolitan Airport.