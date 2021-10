Spirit of Liberty Foundation raises awareness for Americans stranded overseas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Spirit of Liberty Foundation is raising awareness for the Americans stranded overseas.

The non-profit is displaying Yellow Ribbons as a reminder that U.S. citizens are still stuck in Afghanistan, and 17 American missionaries are being held hostage in Haiti. Spirit of Liberty Foundation Richard Rovsek spoke with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries about the campaign.