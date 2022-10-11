Sports update with Burt Grossman, Oct. 11

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres will open a National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, thanks in large measure to Joe Musgrove.

Musgrove limited the New York Mets to one hit over seven innings in a 6-0 victory in Game 3 of their wild-card series Sunday in New York to win the best-of-three series two games to one, ousting a team from the postseason that had won 101 games in the regular season, 12 more than the Padres.

We won the first game, they won the second game, and Joe Musgrove pitched the third game for us,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “That’s what ended up being the difference.”

KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by PPR co-host Burt Grossman to talk about San Diego sports and give updates on upcoming games.