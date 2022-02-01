Spotify prompts debate over First Amendment rights





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Spotify is making changes to the streaming platform as major artists are pulling their music from the site.

The popular app is adding a content advisory to podcasts that discuss COVID-19.

The company is under fire for streaming Joe Rogan’s podcast, which has been a target of liberals since he publicly announced he chose to not get vaccinated, citing already having natural immunity from contracting COVID-19.

Some medical professionals have been trying to censor Rogan by pressuring Spotify to remove him from their platform.

Even artist Neil Young gave Spotify the ultimatum to either remove Rogan’s podcast from Spotify or remove Young’s music.

The app chose to remove Young’s work.

Artists such as Bruce Springsteen and Joni Mitchell have followed suit, removing much of their work from the streaming platform.

This controversy has raised questions of freedom of speech and misinformation.

Dan Eaton, Legal Analyst, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the situation.