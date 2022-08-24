Spreckels Organ Society Announces its Summer Organ Festival

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Spreckels Organ Society announced its 34th annual San Diego International Summer Organ Festival, for which the theme is “Women in Music”.

The festival includes a series of events up to Sept. 5. The details for the closest upcoming events are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion

Free admission; open to the public

Silent Movie Night: Clara Gerdes is quickly building an impressive career as a concert organist in the U.S. with widely successful concerts and energetic personality. This will be Gerdes’s debut concert at the Pavilion in Balboa Park. The program will include several short to mid-length fun movies and some of her virtuoso solo pieces. Monday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Spreckels Organ Pavilion

Free admission; open to the public

The Organ Pavilion Rock Band: Featuring some of the best Rock musicians in San Diego, the Organ Pavilion Rock Band has set itself apart by delivering powerful performances of Rock classics with the unique sound provided by the Spreckels Organ. A mix of Rock and Classically-trained artists bring the Rock Classics to a new level. The concert will feature both awarded local lead singers Chloe Lou and Lauren Leigh-Martin with music by the most famous Classic Soul and Rock female singers/bands.

Leading up to to the Aug. 29 Silent Movie Night Concert, Spreckels will host their annual Beer and Wine Festival at 5:30 p.m.