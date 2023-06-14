Spring Fling fundraiser brings over $400,000 to Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In its 35th year, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s elegant Spring Fling Gala, presented by Portia Metras and Jim Hooker took guests on a glorious journey – Under the Tuscan Sun. The annual event, headed by Committee Co-Chairs Jamie Carr & Sharon Tice-McDonald, invited guests to dress Italian-chic as they explore the region of central Italy known for its landscapes, artistic legacy, and its influence on high culture. It was a night of decadence that brought over $400,000 to the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

KUSI’s Mark Mathis was joined by Jessica Gerke of the Center to talk about the money raised and the fundraisers in the Center’s future.