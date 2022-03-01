Spring forward: The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch reopens Tuesday

CARLSBAD FLOWER FIELDS (KUSI) – The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch are blooming again!

The fields reopen Tuesday at 9 a.m. and tickets must be purchased online.

Fred Clark, General Manager, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the flower fields.

The flower fields have been blooming at the North San Diego County ranch for more than 60 years.

The ranch boasts almost 50 acres of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus for the viewing from early March to early May each year.

For more information, visit their website here.